Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment perform maintenance checks and services to a vehicle during Saber Strike 24 in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. After crossing into Poland to continue a tactical road march, all vehicles were screened by the Polish Armed Forces for proper maintenance and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

