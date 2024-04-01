Convoy to Saber Strike 24

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment perform maintenance checks and services to a vehicle during Saber Strike 24 in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. After crossing into Poland to continue a tactical road march, all vehicles were screened by the Polish Armed Forces for proper maintenance and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 04:13
|Photo ID:
|8331596
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-VH966-1007
|Resolution:
|7161x5115
|Size:
|3.62 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
