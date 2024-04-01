Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 8 of 8]

    Convoy to Saber Strike 24

    POLAND

    04.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Gianna Sulger 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Cavalry Regiment perform maintenance checks and services to a vehicle during Saber Strike 24 in Jedrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. After crossing into Poland to continue a tactical road march, all vehicles were screened by the Polish Armed Forces for proper maintenance and safety. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2024
    Date Posted: 04.10.2024 04:13
    Photo ID: 8331596
    VIRIN: 240409-A-VH966-1007
    Resolution: 7161x5115
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    Vcorps
    SaberStrike
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope

