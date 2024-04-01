Soldiers with the Polish Armed Forces inspect a convoy from 2nd Cavalry Regiment at the German-Poland border in Jędrzychowice, Poland, April 9, 2024. This convoy kicked off the start of Saber Strike 24, and demonstrated the ability of the U.S. and international allies to operate efficiently together. (U.S Army Photo by Sgt. Gianna Elle Sulger)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2024 04:20
|Photo ID:
|8331590
|VIRIN:
|240409-A-VH966-1003
|Resolution:
|6442x4601
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Convoy to Saber Strike 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT