Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024

Cherry blossoms surround members of the Japanese and Yokota Air Base community during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival consisted of live performances, games, food and vendors; offering a chance for Japanese citizens to experience American culture on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

