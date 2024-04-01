Members of the Japanese community and Yokota Air Base line up for a meal at the Yokota Fire Department food stall during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival consisted of live performances, games, food and vendors; offering a chance for Japanese citizens to experience American culture on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8325139
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-BG120-1129
|Resolution:
|4684x3121
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024
Japan
