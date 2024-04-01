Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024

Local community members take photos with Senior Airman Leah Fox, 374th Maintenance Group database manager, during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival was a celebration of Japanese and American cultures through food vendors, live music and dance performances, as well as a farmers’ market. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

