Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024

A stilt-walking performer greets event goers at the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival was a celebration of Japanese and American cultures through food vendors, live music and dance performances, as well as a farmers’ market. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

