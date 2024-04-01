Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024

A traditional tea ceremony is performed for and shared with event goers of the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The local and on-base community members were able to view blooming cherry blossoms all while trying foods from numerous cultures, witnessing street performances and live music. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

