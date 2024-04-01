Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024 [Image 5 of 20]

    Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia perform during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival was a celebration of Japanese and American cultures through food vendors, live music and dance performances, as well as a farmers’ market. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2024
    Date Posted: 04.06.2024 20:54
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024
    Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024

    Japan

    friendship
    community
    partnership
    Sakura
    cherry blossom

