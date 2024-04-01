Members of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific-Asia perform during the Sakura Spring Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 6, 2024. The Sakura Spring Festival is a bilateral event aimed at enhancing the U.S. and Japanese relationship. The festival was a celebration of Japanese and American cultures through food vendors, live music and dance performances, as well as a farmers’ market. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2024 20:54
|Photo ID:
|8325141
|VIRIN:
|240406-F-BG120-1280
|Resolution:
|4900x3265
|Size:
|4.63 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Blooming friendships at Sakura Spring Festival 2024
Japan
