    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The crew of USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) and Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South members celebrate a successful drug interdiction upon returing to homeport at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The crews interdicted a low-profile go-fast vessel carrying 30 bales of the illicit narcotics and detained five suspected smugglers approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    drug interdiction
    Coast Guard Base Miami Beach
    TACLET-South
    USCGC Margaret Norvell

