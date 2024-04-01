Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 7 of 7]
FL, UNITED STATES
04.05.2024
Cmdr. Eric Pare, Coast Guard Sector Miami chief of response, presents a snowflake with an "X" emblem to Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, commanding officer of USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105), at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The cutter received the snowflake emblem for carrying out a successful drug interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)
Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
