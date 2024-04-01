Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 7 of 7]

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Cmdr. Eric Pare, Coast Guard Sector Miami chief of response, presents a snowflake with an "X" emblem to Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, commanding officer of USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105), at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The cutter received the snowflake emblem for carrying out a successful drug interdiction. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8324016
    VIRIN: 240405-G-MF861-1005
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drug interdiction
    Coast Guard Base Miami Beach
    USCGC Margaret Norvell
    Colin Weaver
    Eric Pare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT