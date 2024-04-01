Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 5 of 7]
FL, UNITED STATES
04.05.2024
A USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) crew member passes a bale of illegal narcotics to a Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South member during a drug offload at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The crews offloaded 30 bales of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8324014
|VIRIN:
|240405-G-MF861-1018
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
