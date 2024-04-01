Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

A USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) crew member passes a bale of illegal narcotics to a Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South member during a drug offload at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The crews offloaded 30 bales of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

