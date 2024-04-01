Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 6 of 7]

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South member stacks bales of illegal narcotics offloaded from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The cutter and TACLET-South crews offloaded 30 bales of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:46
    Photo ID: 8324015
    VIRIN: 240405-G-MF861-1044
    Resolution: 5584x3989
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drug interdiction
    Coast Guard Base Miami Beach
    TACLET-South
    USCGC Margaret Norvell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT