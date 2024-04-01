Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 6 of 7]
FL, UNITED STATES
04.05.2024
A U.S. Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement Team-South member stacks bales of illegal narcotics offloaded from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) at Coast Guard Base Miami Beach, April 5, 2024. The cutter and TACLET-South crews offloaded 30 bales of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diana Sherbs)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8324015
|VIRIN:
|240405-G-MF861-1044
|Resolution:
|5584x3989
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
