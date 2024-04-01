Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 2 of 7]
FL, UNITED STATES
03.24.2024
Courtesy Photo
Crew members from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) board a drug smuggling vessel carrying 30 bales of illegal narcotics approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico March 24, 2024. The bales weighed more than 1,850 pounds and have an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the USCGC Margaret Norvell crew)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8324011
|VIRIN:
|240324-G-G0107-1001
|Location:
|FL, US
Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
