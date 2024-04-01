Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 2 of 7]

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) board a drug smuggling vessel carrying 30 bales of illegal narcotics approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico March 24, 2024. The bales weighed more than 1,850 pounds and have an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the USCGC Margaret Norvell crew)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024
    Location: FL, US
    drug interdiction
    USCGC Margaret Norvell

