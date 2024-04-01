Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 1 of 7]
03.24.2024
Crew members from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) conduct a law enforcement boarding of a drug smuggling vessel located approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico March 24, 2024. The Coast Guard boarding team apprehended five suspected smugglers and located more than 1,850 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the USCGC Margaret Norvell crew)
|03.24.2024
|04.05.2024 16:46
|8324010
|240324-G-G0107-1003
|1600x1200
|726.25 KB
|FL, US
|1
|0
