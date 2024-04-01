Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 1 of 7]

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) conduct a law enforcement boarding of a drug smuggling vessel located approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico March 24, 2024. The Coast Guard boarding team apprehended five suspected smugglers and located more than 1,850 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the USCGC Margaret Norvell crew)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:46
    Location: FL, US
    law enforcement
    drug interdiction
    USCGC Margaret Norvell

