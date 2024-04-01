Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 3 of 7]

    Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2024

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Crew members from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) discover bales of illegal narcotics found aboard a smuggling vessel located approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico March 24, 2024. The bales weighed more than 1,850 pounds and have an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the USCGC Margaret Norvell crew)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 16:46
    Location: FL, US
    drug interdiction
    USCGC Margaret Norvell

