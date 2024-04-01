Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean [Image 3 of 7]
FL, UNITED STATES
03.24.2024
Courtesy Photo
Crew members from USCGC Margaret Norvell (WPC 1105) discover bales of illegal narcotics found aboard a smuggling vessel located approximately 190 miles south of Puerto Rico March 24, 2024. The bales weighed more than 1,850 pounds and have an estimated street value of approximately $24.3 million. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the USCGC Margaret Norvell crew)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2024 16:46
|Photo ID:
|8324012
|VIRIN:
|240324-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
GALLERY
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Coast Guard offloads more than $24 million in illegal narcotics interdicted in eastern Caribbean
LEAVE A COMMENT