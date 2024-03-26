A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts aerial demonstration maneuvers during a practice flight March 12, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, holds practice flights to keep up with certifications allowing them to perform aerial maneuvers for public audiences and showcase the agile combat capabilities of the multi-role fighter aircraft utilized by North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2024 00:02
|Photo ID:
|8312658
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-YW474-1545
|Resolution:
|4255x2840
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
