    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight [Image 7 of 11]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Stephen “Booster” Bost, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team safety officer, and Tech. Sgt. Matthew “Jaws” Kronick, PACAF F-16 Demonstration Team assistant superintendent, observe aerial maneuvers and communicate with the F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration pilot during a practice flight March 12, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The team conducted the aerial demonstration practice to ensure flight certifications and safety requirements are fulfilled for upcoming airshows. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Demonstration Team

