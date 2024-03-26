PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew “Jaws” Kronick, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team assistant superintendent, monitors radio chatter during a practice flight March 12, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. The team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Pacific by showcasing displays of aerial maneuverability and dedication to U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

