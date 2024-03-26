A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon rolls into aerial demonstration maneuvers during a practice flight March 12, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander , holds practice flights to keep up with certifications allowing them to perform aerial maneuvers for public audiences and showcase the agile combat capabilities of the multi-role fighter aircraft utilized by North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2024 Date Posted: 03.29.2024 00:02 Photo ID: 8312652 VIRIN: 240312-F-YW474-1309 Resolution: 4517x3015 Size: 6.68 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.