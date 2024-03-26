Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight [Image 1 of 11]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A handheld radio owned by the Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team prior to a practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2024. The team’s primary mission is to inspire goodwill and promote positive relations between the U.S. and partner nations across the Pacific by showcasing displays of aerial maneuverability and dedication to U.S. Air Force core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft) (This photo has been altered for security purposes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8312650
    VIRIN: 240312-F-YW474-1011
    Resolution: 2447x3666
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight
    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Demonstration Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT