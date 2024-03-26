Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight [Image 6 of 11]

    PACAF F-16 Demo Team conducts airshow practice flight

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts aerial demonstration maneuvers during a practice flight March 12, 2024, at Misawa Air Base, Japan. Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, holds practice flights to keep up with certifications allowing them to perform aerial maneuvers for public audiences and showcase the agile combat capabilities of the multi-role fighter aircraft utilized by North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.29.2024 00:02
    Photo ID: 8312655
    VIRIN: 240312-F-YW474-1456
    Resolution: 2331x1311
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PACAF
    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa
    35th Fighter Wing
    Demonstration Team

