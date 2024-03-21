Gen. Darryl Williams (center), U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, British Army Maj. Gen. Ollie Kingsbury (right), V Corps’ deputy commanding general of maneuver, and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon (left), the V Corps forward senior enlisted leader, scan briefing materials March 8, 2024, during the “Warfighter” exercise held through March 15 at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. The training served as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Spc. Devin Klecan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8301855 VIRIN: 240308-A-GC700-9490 Resolution: 3875x2768 Size: 921.41 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.