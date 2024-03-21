'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise

Photo By Sgt. Javen Owens | The V Corps “main command post” accommodated formation leaders and senior staff...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Javen Owens | The V Corps “main command post” accommodated formation leaders and senior staff from March 7, 2024 through the remainder of the “Warfighter” exercise held through March 15 at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. The training served as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The U.S. Army V Corps demonstrated its readiness for combat operations even as it refined systems, built mission capacity and integrated operations with NATO allies during a “warfighter” exercise held March 1-15 at the Grafenwoehr Training Area.



The exercise marks the second warfighter conducted by the “Victory Corps” since its reactivation in 2020. The first, conducted in 2021, certified the corps’ “full operational capability” ahead of its deployment to Europe.



The current exercise serves as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with Allies and partners.



“Warfighter gives us the chance to use all of our mission command systems, and further allows us to work with our partner nations,” said Lt. Col. George Cushman, the corps deputy chief of staff. “Because of the duration of the exercise and the stress that is put to test our technical network, it enables us to see how our Allies fight and how we fight.



“The key part of this is having Allied nations involved and working side by side with us to see the common operating pictures,” added the Virginia Military Institute graduate. “For example, the 1st Estonian Division and the 3rd United Kingdom Division fall under V Corps for this exercise, so we show them how to join our battle rhythm.”



Allied participants shared the deputy chief of staff’s assessment of integration efforts and enthusiasm for techniques and lessons gathered during the exercise. Some even described the mentorship relationship in familial terms.



“I think of the corps as a big brother to us,” said Polish Land Forces 2nd Corps Capt. Maciej Kabzinski, a target and joint fires support planning officer. “Being here at the exercise allows me to see the systems we want to use at the 2nd Corps, and for my job, being able to practice my English skills and using the systems together with Americans will give me the information I need to teach our non-commissioned officers in the future.”



On a practical level, the warfighter provided an ideal opportunity to train rigorously and intensely on staff functions, operations, “battle tracking,” decision-making and communications. The exercise focused not only on interoperability with international Allies, but on integration of lethal and non-lethal effects in an operational environment. The exercise emphasized seamless integration of lethal and non-lethal effects in an operational environment across vast geographical and chronological distances.



With one headquarters based at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and a second enduring corps headquarters located at Camp Kościuszko, Poland, V Corps organizes, prepares, builds and operates capability and capacity to shape, deter, fight, and win in Europe alongside Allies and partners. Its doctrinal function is to mission is to compete forward in Europe in order to unify relationships, promote interoperability, counter malign influence, and deter aggression. When directed, the Victory Corps commands and controls Army, joint, and combined forces in response to crisis, or should conflict occur, fight and win in large scale combat operations.



“All the way from Fort Riley, Kansas, with the 1st Infantry Division, to the Eastern border of Estonia, the corps always works to coordinate times in a way to maximize effectiveness for our operations, “ Cushman said. “Being in Germany, it tests our communication. For the corps battalion, it tests our ability to deploy a corps headquarters and rapidly perform multiple jumps [rapid tactical movements of command]. Being here in Germany, it takes a lot of muscle movement, effort, and especially, planning. ‘Warfighter’ helped us expand our reach and improving sustainment to increase readiness in the future.”