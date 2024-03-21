Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise [Image 10 of 10]

    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, GERMANY

    03.08.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    U.S. Soldiers, part of V Corps’ 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare to test recon and explosive aerial drone capabilities during the corps’ “Warfighter 24-3” exercise, March 11, 2024. The training served as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.21.2024 15:12
    Photo ID: 8301857
    VIRIN: 240308-A-GC700-5181
    Resolution: 3760x2686
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain
    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain
    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain
    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain
    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain
    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise
    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise
    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise
    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise
    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise

    U.S., Allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    WFX
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT