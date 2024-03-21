'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise

U.S. Soldiers, part of V Corps’ 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, prepare to test recon and explosive aerial drone capabilities during the corps’ “Warfighter 24-3” exercise, March 11, 2024. The training served as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

