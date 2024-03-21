Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain [Image 3 of 10]

    U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain

    GERMANY

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Spc. Devin Klecan 

    Victory Corps

    Participants in the V Corps and allied tour of major historic and cultural sites in Bavaria gather atop the Flossenburg Castle ruins Feb. 27, 2024. V Corps and allied Soldiers participated in a spiritual journey to prominent Bavarian historic and cultural sites between Feb. 26 and March 2. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

    This work, U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether

