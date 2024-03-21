Col. “Fred” Dente, the V Corps chief of staff (left), presents operational plans to Gen. Darryl Williams, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa commanding general, during the corps’ “Warfighter” exercise March 8, 2024 at Grafenwoehr Trainina Area in Germany. The “Warfighter” served as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo illustration by Spc. Devin Klecan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8301854 VIRIN: 240308-A-EW038-1204 Resolution: 2629x1878 Size: 554.57 KB Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.