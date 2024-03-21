V Corps Soldiers, Allies, and supporting U.S. service members work together to increase readiness March 2, 2024 during the corps’ “Warfighter” exercise, held March 1-15 at Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany. The “Warfighter” served as the culminating exercise in a series of training events that demonstrates the versatility, technical skill and professional excellence of the corps staff and its ability to function seamlessly with allies and partners. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 15:12 Photo ID: 8301851 VIRIN: 240302-A-GC700-5598 Resolution: 4160x2768 Size: 1 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Victory Corps' builds, demonstrates readiness through signature exercise [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Devin Klecan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.