U.S., allied Soldiers take spiritual journey with V Corps chaplain

Capt. Derrick Freshour (right), a chaplain with the HHBn unit ministry team, discusses moral challenges and spiritually resiliency in the context of evil and suffering Feb. 27, 2024 at the notorious Flossenburg concentration camp. V Corps and allied Soldiers participated in a spiritual journey to prominent Bavarian historic and cultural sites between Feb. 26 and March 2. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan)
