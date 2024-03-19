A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team carries the remains of Chief Warrant Officer John M. Grassia III from a New York Air National Guard LC-130 to a hearse past a line of dignitaries, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul, during plane side honors conducted at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Grassia and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski were killed in a March 8 helicopter crash in Texas. Photo by Darren McGee/ courtesy Gov. Kathy Hochul's Office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:26 Photo ID: 8296542 VIRIN: 240318-Z-A3538-1001 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 13.24 MB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.