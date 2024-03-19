NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash

A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team places the remains of Chief Warrant Officer Casey Frankoski into a hearse during plane side honors conducted at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III, were killed in a March 8 helicopter crash in Texas. Photo by Darren McGee/ courtesy Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.
