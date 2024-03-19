A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team places the remains of Chief Warrant Officer Casey Frankoski into a hearse during plane side honors conducted at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III, were killed in a March 8 helicopter crash in Texas. Photo by Darren McGee/ courtesy Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:26 Photo ID: 8296543 VIRIN: 240318-Z-A3538-1004 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 15.31 MB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.