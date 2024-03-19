Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 9 of 11]

    NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team finishes placing the remains of Chief Warrant Officer Casey Frankoski into a hearse during plane side honors conducted at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III, were killed in a March 8 helicopter crash in Texas. Photo by Darren McGee/ courtesy Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Office.

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8296544
    VIRIN: 240318-Z-A3538-1006
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 15.16 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

