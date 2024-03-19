NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash

Col. Richard Goldenberg stands at parade rest as a New York Air National Guard LC-130 carrying the remains of New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officers 2 Casey Frankoski and John Grassia III moves into position at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham on March 18, 2024 prior to plane-side honors. The Soldiers were killed in a March 8 helicopter crash in Texas. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.
NY National Guard brings fallen warrant officers home
Army National Guard
