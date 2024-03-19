A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team carries the remains of New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski from an aircraft to a waiting hearse, past a line of dignitaries which includes New York Governor Kathy Hochul, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on March 8, 2024. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2024 11:26
|Photo ID:
|8296537
|VIRIN:
|240318-Z-YD083-1006
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|LATHAM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard brings fallen warrant officers home
Army National Guard
LEAVE A COMMENT