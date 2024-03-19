Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 2 of 11]

    NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash

    LATHAM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephanie Butler 

    New York National Guard

    A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team carries the remains of New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski from an aircraft to a waiting hearse, past a line of dignitaries which includes New York Governor Kathy Hochul, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on March 8, 2024. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2024
    Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:26
    Photo ID: 8296537
    VIRIN: 240318-Z-YD083-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NY National Guard brings fallen warrant officers home

    Army National Guard

    LC-130
    NYNG
    plane-side honors
    Frankoski
    Grassia

