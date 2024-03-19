A New York Army National Guard Honor Guard team carries the remains of New York Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Casey Frankoski from an aircraft to a waiting hearse, past a line of dignitaries which includes New York Governor Kathy Hochul, at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Chief Warrant Officer 2 John M. Grassia III were killed in a helicopter crash in Texas on March 8, 2024. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:26 Photo ID: 8296538 VIRIN: 240318-Z-YD083-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.89 MB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.