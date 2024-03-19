Col. Jason Lefton, state Army aviation officer, and commander of the 42nd Expeditionary Aviation Brigade speaks to press following the plane-side honors for Chief Warrant Officers 2 Casey Frankoski and John M. Grassia III at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Latham, New York on March 18, 2024. Frankoski and Grassia were killed in a helicopter crash on 8 March in Texas. U.S. Army National Guard photograph by Stephanie Butler.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2024 Date Posted: 03.19.2024 11:26 Photo ID: 8296541 VIRIN: 240318-Z-YD083-1003 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 4.5 MB Location: LATHAM, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard returns remains of pilots killed in helicopter crash [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.