Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024

Members of the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue Parachute Team pose for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The team traveled from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to participate in Women in Aviation Week. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

