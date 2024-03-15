Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 75th Fighter Generation Squadron pose for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The Airmen briefed attendees of this year’s Women in Aviation Week on facts about the A-10C Thunderbolt II. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
