Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024

An attendee of Women in Aviation Week poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Local community members toured various aircraft on the flight line to include the 71st Rescue Squadron’s HC-130J Combat King II. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

