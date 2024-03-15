Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024 [Image 4 of 7]

    Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 41st Rescue Generation Squadron pose for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. The Airmen spoke with the local community about an HH-60W Jolly Green II in participation of this year’s Women in Aviation Week. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    Flying Tigers
    Women In Aviation
    23d Wing
    FlyLikeAGirl
    MoodyWIA24

