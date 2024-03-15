Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Fasika Robinson, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons journeyman, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Robinson participated in Women in Aviation Week by sharing her unit’s mission and how they contribute to 23rd Wing operations. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

