Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sydney Olsen, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons journeyman, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Olsen participated in Women in Aviation Week by speaking with the local community about her job. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

