U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Journey Yanzick, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons craftsman, poses for a photo at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 15, 2024. Yanzick participated in Women in Aviation Week by sharing her unit’s mission to generate combat airpower with school-aged children. Team Moody’s annual WIA events aim to highlight aviation-related career fields and inspire local youth to consider futures in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.18.2024 11:53 Photo ID: 8294261 VIRIN: 240315-F-TT702-1038 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.85 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Moody AFB Women in Aviation 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Rachel Coates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.