Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

A C-17 Globemaster III flies over Northern Califonia March 16, 2024. The C-17 flew along with a C-5M Super Galaxy, KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis Air Force Base's operates. The "Parade of Heavies" was part of Travis AFB's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

