Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joel Dendulk, 70th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, prepares for takeoff March 16, 2024, at Sacramento Mather Airport, California. The KC-10 performed a farewell flight as part of Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

