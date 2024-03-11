U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joel Dendulk, 70th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, prepares for takeoff March 16, 2024, at Sacramento Mather Airport, California. The KC-10 performed a farewell flight as part of Travis Air Force Base's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 20:08
|Photo ID:
|8292583
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-UE898-1119
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.31 MB
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT