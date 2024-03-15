Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 6 of 8]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-10 Extender flies over the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024, at Travis AFB, California. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 20:08
    Photo ID: 8292585
    VIRIN: 240316-F-UE898-1446
    Resolution: 7624x5083
    Size: 11.17 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air show
    Air Mobility Command
    flyover
    California
    Wings Over Solano

