Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Ruiz, left, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, Chief Master Sgt. Matt McCoy, center, 70th ARS KC-10 flight engineeer, and Lt. Col Joel Dendulk, 70th ARS KC-10 pilot, perform a farewell flight of the aircraft during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house March 16, 2024, at Travis AFB, California. The air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and a “Parade of Heavies,” which featured all four Travis AFB airframes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

