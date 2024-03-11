Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 3 of 8]

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Ruiz, 79th Air Refueling Squadron KC-10 Extender pilot, captures a C-5M Super Galaxy taking off March 16, 2024, at Sacramento Mather Airport, California. The C-5M flew along with a C-17 Globemaster III, KC-10 Extender and KC-46A Pegasus as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis Air Force Base operates. The "Parade of Heavies" was part of Travis AFB's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2024
    Date Posted: 03.16.2024 20:08
    Photo ID: 8292582
    VIRIN: 240316-F-UE898-1102
    Resolution: 7717x5145
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house
    Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    Air Mobility Command
    flyover
    California
    Wings Over Solano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT