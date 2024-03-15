A KC-10 Extender taxis prior to takeoff March 16, 2024, at Sacramento Mather Airport, California. The KC-10 flew along with a C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46A Pegasus as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. The "Parade of Heavies" was part of Travis AFB's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2024 20:08
|Photo ID:
|8292580
|VIRIN:
|240316-F-UE898-1035
|Resolution:
|3782x2127
|Size:
|884.38 KB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Traci Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
