Travis AFB hosts Wings Over Solano air show, open house

A KC-10 Extender taxis prior to takeoff March 16, 2024, at Sacramento Mather Airport, California. The KC-10 flew along with a C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46A Pegasus as a “Parade of Heavies,” showcasing the various aircraft Travis AFB operates. The "Parade of Heavies" was part of Travis AFB's Wings Over Solano air show and open house. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Traci Keller)

