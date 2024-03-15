Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stands with the brigade staff in front of the NATO Joint Force Training Centre crest in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The 2ABCT participated in a 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges from March 3-14, 2024.

