Enhancing Cooperation and Partnerships: 2ABCT 1AD Plays Critical Role in Multinational Exercise

U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr., the commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, stands in formation the brigade staff and over 800 soldiers from 25 NATO nations in a flag raising ceremony to celebrate Sweden's accession into NATO on March 11, 2024. The 2ABCT participated in a 12-day combat readiness evaluation exercise based on a compelling Article 5 scenario encompassing a wide range of modern warfare challenges,hosted at the NATO Joint Force Training Centre in Bydgoszcz, Poland from March 3-14, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Arturo Rodriguez)

